For many Americans, the excitement of building out their annual March Madness bracket was quickly dashed when several first- and second-round upsets quickly whittled the number of perfect brackets down to zero.
No. 13 Furman knocked off No. 4 Virginia, No. 15 Princeton advanced past No. 2 Arizona and No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson dropped No. 1 Purdue in the opening round of the tournament, proving that even the favorites to win weren’t safe from underdog victories.
With so many upsets coming in the first round of the tournament, ESPN has announced that their bracket challenge has zero perfect brackets remaining out of over 20 million participants.
The upsets aren't just occurring in the men’s tournament this year, either.
Out of 2.1 million women’s brackets created, ESPN has already announced that the last perfect bracket fell following No. 8 Ole Miss’s 54-49 win over No. 1 seed Stanford.
Fan’s of LSU women’s basketball still have much to look forward to, even if their bracket has already busted.
Following a 73-50 victory over No. 14 Hawaii in the opening round, the Lady Tigers defeated No. 6 Michigan 66-42 to advance to the Sweet Sixteen for the first time since 2014.
No. 3 seed LSU will face No. 2 Utah on Friday.
On the men’s side, a few heavy-hitters managed to make it through the gauntlet of upsets.
No. 13 Louisiana mounted a late rally against No. 4 Tennessee, but the Ragin’ Cajuns couldn’t do enough to advance to the second round.
No. 1 seeds Alabama and Houston both made short work of their opponents en route to the Sweet Sixteen.
They are joined by No. 2 seeds Texas and UCLA, No. 3 seeds Kansas State, Xavier and Gonzaga, and No. 4 seeds Connecticut and Tennessee.
The lowest seeds to make it to the Sweet Sixteen are No. 15 Princeton, No. 9 Florida Atlantic and No. 8 Arkansas.