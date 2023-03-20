For many Americans, the excitement of building out their annual March Madness bracket was quickly dashed when several first- and second-round upsets quickly whittled the number of perfect brackets down to zero.

No. 13 Furman knocked off No. 4 Virginia, No. 15 Princeton advanced past No. 2 Arizona and No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson dropped No. 1 Purdue in the opening round of the tournament, proving that even the favorites to win weren’t safe from underdog victories.