Middle School Soccer BPMS boys win middle school championship BY MATTHEW LOUVIERE THE DAILY IBERIAN Feb 7, 2023 The Belle Place Middle School boys soccer team defeated North Vermilion 3-0 to win the ISA senior division league championship.Led by coaches Mike Vincent and Kinzie Ray, BPMS was able to secure an undefeated 9-0 season en route to the championship victory.Shawn Vincent led the scoring for the season with 22 goals. Ethan Landry scored 12 goals during the season, including a brace in the championship game.Jacob Helms excelled in defense, combining with goalkeeper Evan Declouet to allow only four goals all season.