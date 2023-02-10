As the boys basketball season begins to wind down, several Teche-area teams are already looking ahead to the postseason.

Changes to the LHSAA playoff system resulted in a new format this year. On the Non-Select side, classes have been replaced with five divisions, which will each send the top-32 teams to the playoffs. Select schools, who already were broken up into five divisions, will send their best 28 teams to the playoffs.



