Westgate and LSU alum Kayshon Boutte competes in the 2023 NFL Combine. 

Louisiana State University wide receiver Kayshon Boutte didn’t perform as well as he would have hoped at the 2023 NFL Combine, receiving an overall grade of 6.29 and being ranked as the 23rd best wide receiver in this year’s draft class.

The Westgate grad shocked the college football world when he announced that he would be declaring for the NFL draft instead of returning to LSU for his senior year like he had originally planned. The announcement came just days after originally tweeting his intentions to stick around for Brian Kelly’s second season.

Kayshon Boutte's Junior Season at LSU

