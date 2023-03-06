Louisiana State University wide receiver Kayshon Boutte didn’t perform as well as he would have hoped at the 2023 NFL Combine, receiving an overall grade of 6.29 and being ranked as the 23rd best wide receiver in this year’s draft class.
The Westgate grad shocked the college football world when he announced that he would be declaring for the NFL draft instead of returning to LSU for his senior year like he had originally planned. The announcement came just days after originally tweeting his intentions to stick around for Brian Kelly’s second season.
Boutte’s 4.5 second 40-yard dash time, 29-inch vertical jump and 9-foot, 10-inch broad jump demonstrated the athleticism that Boutte was known for at Westgate and LSU, but his stats from his junior season with the Fighting Tigers never quite caught up to the potential shown in his freshman and sophomore years.
NFL analyst Lance Zierlein compared Boutte to Terrace Marshall and said that, barring any injuries, Boutte can expect to be a versatile squad option.
“Boutte’s size, speed and flashes over his first two seasons could be enough to override a very uneven 2022,” wrote Zierlein. “He has inside/outside value and can be just as adept at uncovering underneath as he can at stretching the field. He ran simple routes at LSU but has the athletic ability to expand on that with more attention to detail. The ball skills are a little disappointing, with too many drops showing up on tape. He’s talented with the ball in his hands and has playmaking potential if he reverts to his previous form. Boutte could work his way into an eventual WR2/3 role barring any further issues with his right ankle.”
The highest grade received at the combine was a 7.11 by Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter.
Boutte’s overall grade of 6.29 means the NFL considers him a player who will eventually be an average starter, but fans of Boutte’s time at Westgate know that he has what it takes to surprise the doubters.
Another hometown player that many expected to be at the combine was Ragin Cajuns’ DL Zi'Yon Hill-Green. The Catholic High standout was one of the best defensive players in the state during his tenure at Louisiana, but an unfortunate accumulation of injuries proved to be too much to overcome for UL Lafayette’s third place all-time sack leader.
“Due to my injuries, I will no longer be declaring for the draft,” said Hill-Green in a Jan. 31 tweet. “I previously tore my meniscus for the 5th time in our recently played bowl game. I will be done playing football as a whole, but I’m excited to see where my new journey in life takes me.”
Next up for participants in the 2023 NFL Combine is this year’s draft, which will take place in late April.