Brian Kelly got an early recruiting win on Monday when standout wide receiver Kayshon Boutte took to Twitter to let the world know that he intends to don the Purple and Gold for one more season.
Boutte, who struggled early in the season, quickly settled in as one of the team’s top offensive performers.
The six-foot, 205-pound Westgate grad was given the famous No. 7 shirt this year in recognition of his talent and leadership on the team.
Both attributes led to Boutte achieving 2 TDs and 538 receiving yards in what many consider his worst season at LSU. Under new head coach Brian Kelly, Boutte struggled to connect with QB Jayden Daniels in several games early in the season.
That all changed as Boutte and the rest of the team settled into their new offense and began to pick up impressive wins. Come-from-behind victories against Mississippi State, Auburn and Ole Miss proved that LSU could battle with anyone, and the dramatic home victory over Alabama in overtime boosted LSU near the top of the college football polls.
In a letter released on Monday, Boutte said that a motivating factor for his return was not achieving the overall goal of winning a national championship with LSU this year.
“LSU has been nothing but amazing to me,” Boutte’s letter began. “My growth under the new staff has helped me to reach new levels. While we did not achieve the overall goal, we still fought and produced results that will be a stepping stone for future success. The goal is always to win a national championship at LSU and that will never change. We made strides this year but ultimately fell short. This is why I believe we can accomplish many things moving forward.
I Believe in this team, coaches, strength staff, nutrition staff and training staff.
It is important to follow your dreams and live with the results. While some stories will end here, mine will not…
Let’s lock in and focus on the main goal of any LSU Tiger: winning a national championship.”
After losses to Texas A&M and Georgia, the Fighting Tigers will face off against Purdue in the Vrbo Citrus Bowl on Jan. 2. LSU ended the season with a combined 9-4 record.
Boutte currently has 16 TDs and 1,782 yards to his name at LSU.