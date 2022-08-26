lsu all sec
BATON ROUGE – LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte and defensive end BJ Ojulari have been named first team preseason All-Southeastern Conference, the league office announced on Tuesday.

The preseason All-SEC team was voted on by the league’s 14 head coaches. Coaches could not vote for their own players. The coaches recognized three teams for the preseason All-SEC squad.



