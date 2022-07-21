ul mlb draft
LAFAYETTE – Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Baseball player Bo Bonds and Tyler Robertson were each selected on the final day of the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft, which concluded on Tuesday.

Bonds, a right-handed pitcher, was picked by the Toronto Blue Jays in the 13th round (pick No. 398) while Robertson, an outfielder, became the Ragin' Cajuns first-ever pick by the San Diego Padres when he was selected in the 14th round at pick No. 420.



