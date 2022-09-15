Erath logo
Buy Now

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

ERATH - The Erath Bobcats had one of the area's more prolific passing attacks in 2021 with quarterback Lynkon Romero and receiver Christian Pillette.

Only Walker Howard (St. Thomas More) had more passing yards last year than Romero, who threw for 2,339 yards and 24 touchdowns.