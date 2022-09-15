ERATH - The Erath Bobcats had one of the area's more prolific passing attacks in 2021 with quarterback Lynkon Romero and receiver Christian Pillette.
Only Walker Howard (St. Thomas More) had more passing yards last year than Romero, who threw for 2,339 yards and 24 touchdowns.
Pillette (31-908, 10 TDs), who was third among area receivers, showed a penchant for the big play.
That being said, the Bobcats turned to their rushing attack to pave the way to a 24-14 win over North Vermilion last week.
"We used a ball control offense to possess the ball for 3/4 of the game," said EHS coach Eric LeBlanc, whose team is 1-1 with Catholic High coming to town for a non-district matchup on Thursday.
"We ground it out on them with 49 rushing attempts. Props to our offensive line. We averaged more than four yards per carry and both our backs had almost 100 yards rushing."
Blake Dautreuil gained 98 yards on 15 carries, and Mason Hebert added 93 yards on 19 attempts with a touchdown.
Hebert (5-10, 190, soph.) has rushed for 221 yards on 34 carries on the young season, while Dautreuil also starts at safety for a secondary that held North Vermilion to zero yards passing.
Romero, who also rushed for a score, was 6 of 12 passing for 109 yards and a TD. Austin Hebert (2-60, TD) led the Bobcats' receiving corps last week. Pillette, who caught seven passes for 117 yards and a score in a Week 1 loss to Loreauville, added two receptions for 37 yards.
"North Vermilion had a safety that was pushing towards Christian's side of the field," LeBlanc said. "We got him the ball on a couple of bubble screens, but they tried to take him away by playing that safety over there.
"Honestly though, Christian had one of his better games blocking-wise last week."
LeBlanc is wary of Catholic High, which comes into Thursday's game hungry for a win after losses to Vermilion Catholic and Parkview Baptist.
"They lost to two pretty good teams," LeBlanc said of the Panthers. "We're not looking at their record. Defensively, they held their own against Parkview Baptist, which has a pretty good running back. They kept him in check.
"Catholic High has good athletes with good size on both sides of the ball. On offense, it looks like they try a bunch of stuff to put defenses in compromising situations. They'll go in the shotgun to put their athletes in space, and they'll go under center and ground and pound. I think their identity is to try and make defenses react to different scenarios."
CHS quarterback Luke Landry completed 7 of 11 passes for 56 yards and a touchdown to Christopher Green in last week's 21-7 loss at Parkview Baptist.