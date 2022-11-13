ERATH - Six years ago to the day, Erath High went to Eunice to face the Bobcats in a first round Class 3A playoff game.
It was the last time that Erath had won a playoff football game.
Friday night, was the rematch as 15th seed Erath played host to No. 18 seed Eunice in a first round Division II Non-Select playoff.
For most of the game, Erath trailed Eunice High as the home-standing Bobcats appeared on the way to another playoff loss.
Down 30-20 with three minutes left in the third quarter, Erath rallied and scored the final two touchdowns of the night and held off a late Eunice rally as the Bobcats repeated history and took a 34-30 win to advance to the second round and a date against No. 2 seed West Feliciana.
Lynkon Romero ran for two scores and threw for another, Christian Pillette ran a kickoff back for a score and Nate Touchet had a touchdown reception as Erath improved to 8-3 overall while Eunice finished the season at 6-5.
"We made a couple more plays than they did," Erath coach Eric LeBlanc said. "Both sides of the ball played well tonight and both made great adjustment at halftime and adjustments even in the fourth quarter."
"We were able to put them in a bind and bottle them up. Our kids played with great effort and deserved this win."
The playoff game may have been won in the first quarter as Erath took the opening kick and held the ball for nine minutes. Even though the home-standing Bobcats didn't score on the drive, it took a lot out of the Eunice defense which finally wore out in the fourth quarter and allowed Erath to come away with the win.
"We were on the field too long in the opening quarter. We only ran three plays in the first quarter," Eunice coach Andre Vige said. "It didn't hurt us then but it finally got to us in the fourth quarter and they were able to run the ball right at us."
The fact that Erath didn't score that opening drive also didn't bother LeBlanc.
"It hurt but it showed us what we can do," LeBlanc said. "It wasn't a back-breaker. Our kids weren't defeated about not scoring. We were able to make adjustments and come back to score 34 points."
Erath had early leads at 6-0 and 13-8 but Eunice ran off 16 straight to lead 22-13 an then also held a 28-20 lead with five minutes left in the third quarter.
But each time the Bobcats were down, they rallied. Eunice was never able to put the Bobcats away.
"Even when we were down by 10 we never panicked," LeBlanc said. "Our kids never gave up. our offense put a drive together and scored and the defense got a stop and we put another drive together and scored. You could feel the momentum shift towards us."
Even after Erath took the lead at 34-30 with just over four minutes left in the game, the Bobcat defense had to stop Eunice High twice in the final minutes and were able to preserve the win.
Ironically, when Erath beat Eunice High in Eunice six years ago, the Bobcats played host to West Feliciana in the second round. Now Erath will face West Feliciana again in the second round, only this time in St. Francisville.
"We're going to come to work Sunday through Thursday and keep doing what we do," LeBlanc said. "They're not going to hack down from anyone."