KAPLAN - Erath rallied from a nine-point deficit for a convincing District 5-3A win at Kaplan on Friday.
Quarterback Lynkon Romero shook off two first-half interceptions and scored two touchdowns as the Bobcats prevailed 37-22 to improve to 4-3 overall and 1-1 in district.
"Whenever you make a mistake, you have to put it in your back pocket, move on to the next opportunity and make that play," said Romero, who completed 15 of 23 passes for 157 yards and a TD.
"You always get another chance, especially early in the game."
The junior kept Kaplan's defense off-balance as he distributed the ball to four different receivers.
Austin Hebert caught a TD pass from Romero, who rushed for a season-high 83 yards on 14 carries with a TD. Blake Dautreuil added 118 yards rushing on 18 attempts with a score., and Mason Hebert rushed for two scores.
"The offensive line did their thing for sure," Romero said. "I know they're tired.
"It's hard for a defense to game-plan against us. They know we're going to throw the ball, but we can run the ball and all of our skill players can catch."
The Bobcats scored 30 straight points for a comfortable 37-16 lead before Kaplan (4-3, 1-1) tacked on a late touchdown.
Kaplan's Wing-T offense was held to 146 yards rushing by the EHS defense, which forced three turnovers, and the Pirates were only 1-of-8 on third-down conversions.
"The defense always does great against Kaplan and against the run in general, Romero said. "They might lose their assignment every once in a while, but they don't let it bother them. They get back to it if they make a mistake."
The Bobcats were an impressive 5 of 7 on fourth-down conversions as Romero's offense controlled the football with 80 plays compared to 47 for the Pirates.
EHS also totaled 21 first downs while holding the Pirates to 11 first downs.
"We do have a lot of weapons," Bobcats coach Eric LeBlanc said. "Our guys at receiver are technical. They run great routes, and when it's game time, they show up.
"No. 29 (Cameron Soirez) had a great night. He's a sophomore who runs great routes. It was a good night all around."
Soirez led the EHS receiving corps with five catches for 63 yards. Christian Pillette added four receptions for 39 yards, and the big-play junior also carried the ball once for 12 yards
The Bobcats have the No. 19 LHSAA Division II power rating behind district rivals Abbeville and St. Martinville.
Abbeville (5-2, 1-0), which hosts Erath in Week 8, is No. 14 while St. Martinville (3-4, 1-0) is No. 13. Kaplan is No. 20
EHS will travel to Crowley (1-6, 0-2) in Week 9 followed by a non-district game at Donaldsonville (3-4) to close out the regular season.