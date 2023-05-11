Most athletes would be happy to achieve a fraction of what Highland Baptist Christian School freshman Tyler Blissett has this season.
After securing state titles in both cross country and indoor track and field, Blissett also made a name for himself at both the Nike and New Balance Indoor Nationals this year.
With so much already accomplished, it seemed like little more than a formality that Blissett would make repeated trips to the podium at the LHSAA Class 1A outdoor state meet on Thursday.
Blissett earned his first gold medal of the day in the 1600-meters, posting a time of 4:39.12 to set the tone for the day.
“My goal was to stick in second place until the last lap, kind of cruise to save my energy so I wouldn’t be burnt out in the 800,” said Blissett. “The last lap I was just like ‘now I have to go’”.
Trailing Westminster’s Owen Melancon heading into the final lap of the race, Blissett looked entirely unbothered as he easily took over the top spot to close out his first race of the day.
“It feels good,” Blissett said of the win. “I knew going into it that my goal was to just sit and kick at the right time because I had a chance to win. I was also trying to save my energy for the 800-meters.”
That would be Blissett’s true test of the day.
For a distance runner like Blissett, the 800-meters event can pose a challenge as many runners aren’t used to the pace of such a short race.
This year, he didn’t seem to mind at all.
“My goal was to stick on Kaleb (Bigwood) from Hamilton Christian for as long as I could because I knew he was going to run hard,” Blissett said of his race tactics. “I started off slow for the first 100-meters but by 200-meters I got up to third and made a move to the front and kind of just went with them.”
The result was a tight race that was separated by just fractions of a second.
Blissett posted a time of 2:00.29, slightly behind Bigwood’s 1:59.54, to secure a silver medal in his second event.
With two big performances to his name, Blissett had one final test of the night: the 3200-meters.
Blissett’s short-distance performances took a lot out of the freshman, leaving him with a new goal in mind as his final race of the night got closer.
“I was trying to go out there and break the state meet record but my legs were just dead tired from the other races, so I just held on and got the win,” he explained.
With a time of 9:59.95, Blissett blew past the competition to secure a second gold medal of the meet and earn the Class 1A Boys Outstanding Athlete award.
As a state champion in all three of his freshman seasons, there isn’t much left for Blissett to accomplish.