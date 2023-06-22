ST. MARTINVILLE - The UL Ragin' Cajuns recently picked up their first verbal commitment of their 2024 football recruiting class when St. Martinville Senior High Steven Blanco decided to stay local.
Blanco, who has rushed for more than 4,000 yards over the past two years, will eventually join his former teammate, receiver Harvey Broussard, at UL. Broussard is a true freshman.
"I already know what Harvey can do," Blanco said. "He knows what I can do. It'll be nice continuing to play together."
Two years ago, Broussard and Blanco led SMSH to the Class 3A semifinals. Last season, the duo led the program to the Division II non-select quarterfinals.
When it came to their recruitment, both were swayed by the Cajuns' persistence.
"I talked to Harvey a week before I committed," Blanco said. "He said the same thing I did: they made him feel welcome. And when he got there, they continued to do that.
"They showed that they wanted me. Coach Dennis Thomas and coach Tim Leger kept in contact the whole time. When it came time to make my decision, I felt like it was the right fit for me."
Thomas is in his second year as UL's defensive line coach. Leger, who is entering his fifth year with the program, wears multiple hats as offensive coordinator, receivers coach and recruiting coordinator.
Blanco face-timed UL head coach Michael Desormeaux on June 7 to make his commitment known.
"Coach Des was excited," Blanco said. "He really wanted me to be a part of the recruiting class. UL has built up their program really well. They've recruited well. We're going to have a chance to stand out and build something special."
The 5-foot-10, 200-pounder said the Cajuns were particularly enamored with his ability to run downhill. In addition to Blanco's physical attributes, UL was impressed with his demeanor.
"They liked how I'm a great young man, and how I'm mature for my age," he said.
Blanco narrowed his choices to Louisiana Tech, Tulane and UL before announcing his decision, which he said boiled down to communication.
Blanco said his blocking and his ability to make defenders miss in the open field are the areas where he has improved the most. Earlier this month, the Tigers began summer workouts in the sweltering heat with the same goal of all prep football programs.
"We need to have it on our minds that we can compete against anyone," Blanco said. "If we put in work every day of the summer, we can be something special, something dangerous. I want to take the team to where we want to be, which is playing our last game at the Dome."