BREAUX BRIDGE - Steven Blanco has been a one-man gang this season for St. Martinville Senior High.
The 5-foot-10, 210-pound junior running back is averaging over 200 yards per game for SMSH, which collected its first win in a 41-13 rout of Breaux Bridge Thursday.
Blanco ran for touchdowns from 8, 1, 6 and 8 yards out in the blowout win, and he set up another score with a 60-yard run.
Blanco, who has nine TDs this season for the 1-2 Tigers, has the speed to run past defenders, but he seems to relish initiating contact with would-be tacklers, who usually get the short end of the stick.
On Thursday, he routinely broke 3-to-4 tackles on his way to rushing for 186 yards on 13 carries.
"I'm supposed to do those things," he said of his yardage after contact. "It's just that I feel that I shouldn't go down when I'm running the ball."
"He does this at practice, so we're not shocked when he comes out here and does what he ordinarily does in games," SMSH coach Vince DeRouen said.
"He works hard in the weight room. He finishes every rep in the weight room. He's a gritty kid. He believes in the offensive line."
Blanco echoed his coach's thoughts on the offensive line, which includes tackles Dorien Porter (6-0, 285, Sr.) and Raylan Cox (6-5, 340, Soph.), guards Javon Turpeau (5-10, 275, Sr.) and Dylan Phillips (5-11, 265, Jr.) center Willie LeBlanc (5-8, 260, Soph.) and tight end Rhonelle Porter (6-0, 220, Sr.)
"I feel confident about my offensive line," Blanco said. "They did good. I did what I was able to do and things I should do."
St. Martinville defense, which had its issues in losses to Cecilia and Notre Dame, was relentless against Breaux Bridge with two plays that stood out for their significance.
In the first quarter, safety Jaylin Clay returned an interception 18 yards for a TD and a 13-0 SMSH lead. In the second quarter, Breaux Bridge took advantage of good field position and drove to the SMSH 19-yard line behind the legs of quarterback Kelby Hypolite, but the Tigers held firm on fourth down.
The fourth down stop was essentially a 14-point swing. SMSH took over on downs, and Blanco broke the 60-yarder on the next play. The drive only took two plays as quarterback Kaden Zenon scored on a 16-yard keeper on the next play that pushed the lead to 27-0.
"The defense played lights out. I'm proud of my defense," Blanco said. "They felt like they had to do better. We have to have their backs like they have ours."
"We've been working," DeRouen said of his defense. "The defensive coaches have been working hard on tackling."
"That quarterback (Hypolite) is elusive. Breaux Bridge has three or four players including him who were at our school and transferred there, so we knew he's a good player. We knew he was hard to tackle, but our guys kept coming after him. I'm glad we were able to bottle him up and make some plays."
Zenon passed for 177 yards. Harvey Broussard had four receptions for 102 yards and Cullen Charles added two catches for 73 yards.