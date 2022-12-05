exclusive COMPETITIVE SHOOTING Blake Miguez World Shoot video log No. 2 BY MATTHEW LOUVIERE THE DAILY IBERIAN Matthew Louviere SPORTS DIRECTOR Author email Dec 5, 2022 21 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save In the second video log from the IPSC World Shoot 2022, Team USA shooter Blake Miguez gives an update on how the competition is progressing. In addition to an quick update, Miguez also included footage of a few of his performances. As a practical shooting organization, the IPSC stages events with several dynamic shooting situations that you won't find anywhere else. (Check out Miguez shooting from the back of a bull at 00:43!)In the third and final video update, we will find out how Miguez and Team USA did this year. Spoiler: they finished VERY well. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Update Blake Miguez World Shoot Log Music Botany Target-shooting Ipsc World Shoot Video Shooting Competition Matthew Louviere SPORTS DIRECTOR Author email Follow Matthew Louviere Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Breaking: Two now jailed for Thanksgiving-eve murder in New Iberia, third wanted by police Young Piper shoots first duck as dad, grandpa, great-grandpa watch Telling the other side: Lost tapes from Iberia Parish School being unearthed N.C. outdoorsman completes trip from Minnesota to the Gulf Live PD technology comes to New Iberia Police Department Exciting basketball program coming to New Iberia, but spots are filling fast! Hunting violations lands New Iberia man in federal court Blake Miguez World Shoot video log No. 2 Stagnant offense ends Westgate’s playoff hopes as Tigers drop to Destrehan, 21-6 Blake Miguez World Shoot video log No. 1