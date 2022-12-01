Competitive Shooting Blake Miguez World Shoot video log No. 1 BY MATTHEW LOUVIERE THE DAILY IBERIAN Matthew Louviere SPORTS DIRECTOR Author email Dec 1, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now BY MATTHEW LOUVIERE THE DAILY IBERIAN Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save As covered in previous edition of he Daily Iberian, state representative and Loreauville native Blake Miguez is currently in Pattaya, Thailand representing Team USA at the IPSC World Shoot 2022. In an effort to keep his supporters updated with his progress and experiences at this historic event, The Daily Iberian has coordinated several video updates from Miguez's team. In the first video, taken ahead of the opening ceremonies, Miguez talks about what the competition entails, what he hopes to achieve and how much the support from his hometown fans means to him. New Iberia, La. native Blake Miguez is a businessman, legislator, father and top competitive shooter. As one of the best shooters in the nation, he is representing the USA in the IPSC World Shoot 2022 in the Standard Division. Here, Blake talks a little about the competition and what he hopes to achieve, not just for his country, but also for his home state of Louisiana. Special to The Daily Iberian Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Blake Miguez World Shoot Iberian Update Sport Botany Video Representative Thailand Pattaya Matthew Louviere SPORTS DIRECTOR Author email Follow Matthew Louviere Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Identity of man shot to death at New Iberia intersection released Top honors for Angus for New Iberia teen at State Fair in Shreveport Fitzgerald’s spectator days are over as she drops buck Holiday murder-suicide involves New Iberia resident Westgate defense sends No. 2 Neville packing to advance to Division I semifinals New Iberia man dies after his bicycle strikes a truck HBCS hosts successful alumni basketball game Police expect arrests after fatal shooting at New Iberia intersection Seniors lead Panthers to victory in home opener against Jeanerette Christmas in the Village