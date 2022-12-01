Blake Miguez
BY MATTHEW LOUVIERE THE DAILY IBERIAN

As covered in previous edition of he Daily Iberian, state representative and Loreauville native Blake Miguez is currently in Pattaya, Thailand representing Team USA at the IPSC World Shoot 2022. 

In an effort to keep his supporters updated with his progress and experiences at this historic event, The Daily Iberian has coordinated several video updates from Miguez's team. 

New Iberia, La. native Blake Miguez is a businessman, legislator, father and top competitive shooter. As one of the best shooters in the nation, he is representing the USA in the IPSC World Shoot 2022 in the Standard Division.

Here, Blake talks a little about the competition and what he hopes to achieve, not just for his country, but also for his home state of Louisiana.


