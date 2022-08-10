Purchase Access

BATON ROUGE — BJ Ojulari, a preseason All-America candidate who has represented the LSU football program at a NCAA Leadership Symposium as well as participating in numerous community service events, has been awarded the prestigious No. 18 for the 2022 season, head coach Brian Kelly announced in front of the team following Saturday’s practice.

Ojulari was presented with his new jersey by Kelly on the practice field as the Tigers wrapped up their third day of preseason drills.



