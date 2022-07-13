President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, and U.S. Women’s National soccer player Margaret “Midge” Purce listen as Megan Rapinoe delivers remarks during a virtual Equal Pay Day event Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in the South Court Auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building at the White House.
On Thursday, President Joe Biden awarded the nation’s highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, to 17 citizens ranging from politicians to activists.
Among those honored were Simone Biles and Megan Rapinoe, two women’s athletes who have not only advanced women’s sports, but also contributed positively to gender equality, mental health awareness, and the protection of sexual assault survivors.
The White House said that the 17 people receiving honors “have overcome significant obstacles to achieve impressive accomplishments in the arts and sciences, dedicated their lives to advocating for the most vulnerable among us, and acted with bravery to drive change in their communities, and across the world, while blazing trails for generations to come.”
Simone Biles, gymnastics
Simone Biles, 25, is one of the most decorated gymnasts in history, with a combined total of 32 Olympic and World Championship medals. Biles, a Texas native, was a member of the “final five” team that dominated the Olympic competition in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.
In addition to her performances in gymnastics, Biles is also known for her advocacy of mental health and safety for athletes as well as for victims of sexual assault.
Biles has 25 career gold medals, 4 silver medals, and 5 bronze medals. She has competed in two Olympic Games as well as five World Championships. She was only the sixth woman to ever hold the individual all-around title at the Olympics and World Championships, the first to do so since 1996.
Biles is the youngest person to ever receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
Megan Rapinoe, soccer
Megan Rapinoe, who currently plays for OL Reign, is one of the most decorated women’s soccer players in history. Rapinoe, who was named as the Best FIFA Women’s Player in 2019, has competed with the United States in three World Cups and two Olympic Games.
The 37-year old winger is also an accomplished political activist. Following the anthem kneeling protest by NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, Rapinoe also began to protest against police brutality by kneeling during the playing of the national anthem.
Rapinoe has also led the charge for equal pay for soccer players in the United
States as well as serving as an ambassador for Athlete Ally, an organization that focuses on ending homophobia in sports.
Rapinoe is the first soccer player to be awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom.