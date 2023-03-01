Wayne Randal-Bashay saved New Iberia Senior High's magical season Tuesday night.

The NISH junior flushed home the game-winning basket as the Jackets, to coin a term that will be heard later in March, survive and advance as top-seed New Iberia held off a challenge from No. 16 seed East Ascension and beat the Spartans 36-35 in the second round of the Non-Select Division I playoffs.



Tags