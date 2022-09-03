Purchase Access

It was always going to be difficult for New Iberia Senior High to perform well in week 1 at the annual Berry Bowl game. In addition to learning an entirely new offense after three seasons of playing Wing-T, the Yellow Jackets would also have to overcome a Westgate team that is fresh off a Class 4A state championship win.

Westgate was in a similar position, but for different reasons. After graduating over 20 players in 2021, questions were being asked about whether or not the Tigers could replicate their title-winning performance from last season. If being an underdog puts a team under pressure, then surely being the reigning champ raises the pressure even more.



