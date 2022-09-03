It was always going to be difficult for New Iberia Senior High to perform well in week 1 at the annual Berry Bowl game. In addition to learning an entirely new offense after three seasons of playing Wing-T, the Yellow Jackets would also have to overcome a Westgate team that is fresh off a Class 4A state championship win.
Westgate was in a similar position, but for different reasons. After graduating over 20 players in 2021, questions were being asked about whether or not the Tigers could replicate their title-winning performance from last season. If being an underdog puts a team under pressure, then surely being the reigning champ raises the pressure even more.
For Tiger fans, it didn’t take long to get an answer.
Westgate began the game with their typical high-intensity defense, securing a turnover almost immediately, but the offense left much to be desired early in the game. After driving down into the NISH redzone, Westgate was held to just a field goal after penalties and miscommunication cost the Tigers their first chance at six points.
Luckily for Westgate, the NISH offense proved to be toothless in the first half, allowing the Tigers to regain possession quickly. A 4-yard run by Davian Jackson gave the Tigers their first touchdown of the game, but a missed PAT kick left Westgate with just 9 points at the end of the first quarter.
Three additional rushing touchdowns in the second quarter (a 15-yard run and 5-yard run by senior Derek Williams, and a 39 yard run by Davian Jackson) increased the Tigers’ lead to 32-0 going into halftime, but for Westgate head coach Ryan Antoine, that wasn’t good enough.
The passing game clearly needed to improve.
Starting at quarterback, sophomore Jaboree Antoine struggled to find his receivers against NISH, being held to just 38 passing yards all game. Luckily, with athletes like Dedrick Latulas, Amaaz Eugene and Zaid Landry at wide receiver, it’s only a matter of time before the Tigers are able to perfect the dual-threat offense they were known for in 2021.
“Our passing game has to get up to par with our run game,” Antoine commented. “Hats off to our line, we’ve been working them hard all summer because they know that they have to cover us. With a young quarterback, we’re going to have to be able to throw the ball because people are going to force us to do it. We’ve got to do some things as coaches because we don’t have a Danny Lewis guy. We have different types of guys, so it's on us as coaches to scheme it up a bit better and give our guys an opportunity to do it. That’s on us to get creative and find ways to get the guys the ball in space. I like what our guys did and I just think we have to clean some things up.”
As the teams returned from halftime, it looked unlikely that the Yellow Jackets would be able to take anything away from the Tigers who were running rampant on the NISH field.
Two additional third quarter rushing touchdowns, followed by a missed field goal from around the 40-yard mark, saw the Tigers bring in their younger players to see out the win. With a 47-0 lead, despite a valiant effort from the NISH offense, the result was guaranteed.
Regardless of the final score, Antoine won’t be ready to sing his team’s praises too loudly, choosing to commend their effort over their performance.
“I think (the performance) was okay, but I have to watch the film first,” Antoine explained. “I think that our guys played hard and did what we needed to do. We had some missed opportunities and missed shots, we had a touchdown missed in the first drive and only got 3 points, so I had an issue with that. There were a couple of times where we punted and we should’ve scored a few more times. Defensively I think we did well, we stopped the run.”
NISH head coach Josh Lierman praised the Westgate team and their numerous options to advance the ball.
“I thought we played hard,” Lierman said of his team’s performance on Friday. “That’s a really good football team, they have a really good offense with a lot of weapons. Some teams, you can take away their weapon, but they’ve got three or four weapons that you have to worry about which makes it really tough. That’s why they’re a good team, plus they’re really well-coached. They do things well, so it makes it really tough to stop them and I was excited when we did get some stops.”
Despite the loss, signs were positive that changes were being made to improve the team in Lierman’s first season as head coach. For fans and players, the changes will require patience.
“It’s going to take some time and we have to have patience because they’re giving us everything that they have,” Lierman said. “You can’t hurt yourself though, you can’t have unforced errors. With time, it's going to keep getting better and better. There’s no need to panic.”
The Berry Bowl attracted nearly 2,500 fans from both schools. Lierman said that community support for the team’s is important due to the hard work the players put in.
“(The turnout) is great for the kids, both NISH and Westgate kids deserve that. They deserve for people to come support them because they’re good kids.”
Westgate ended the game with 302 total yards and 16 first downs. NISH managed 84 yards and only 3 first downs.
Westgate will continue their season with a home contest against Lake Charles College Prep on Friday, September 9 at 7 p.m.
New Iberia Senior High will host Sam Houston in week 2 as the Yellow Jackets begin their district schedule. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.