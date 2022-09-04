Purchase Access

A back-and-forth game between the Belle Place Middle School Cardinals and the Erath Middle School and the Erath Middle School Bobcats was decided by a dominant defensive performance late in the fourth quarter.

With a slim 28-22 lead and time quickly expiring from the game, the Erath Bobcats began their final drive to secure a win. The Cardinals forced an important incomplete pass on third down and, with seconds left in the game and no other choice but to risk it on fourth and long, the Bobcats lined up for one last play to save their hopes of a week 1 victory.



