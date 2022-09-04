A back-and-forth game between the Belle Place Middle School Cardinals and the Erath Middle School and the Erath Middle School Bobcats was decided by a dominant defensive performance late in the fourth quarter.
With a slim 28-22 lead and time quickly expiring from the game, the Erath Bobcats began their final drive to secure a win. The Cardinals forced an important incomplete pass on third down and, with seconds left in the game and no other choice but to risk it on fourth and long, the Bobcats lined up for one last play to save their hopes of a week 1 victory.
The Cardinals had other plans, however, and snuffed out the last Erath attack and returned to the field to run down what was left of the game clock.
Head coach Arthur Frank said that his team stepped up when it counted to get the win.
“It was a great win,” he said. ‘The guys faced a lot of adversity and had a lot of injuries early in the game. We also had a bunch that came into the game with injuries. Our guys stepped up and answered the call. They executed and, even when the chips were down, they still fought and we came away with the victory. Kudos to our guys for never giving up and working hard.”
Frank commended the talent and coaching on the Erath team, explaining that it was Belle Place’s work in the off-season that gave them the advantage.
“(Erath) are well coached and they have great athletes. They responded well to us, and it was our hard work that really paid off. We’ve been working hard all summer, since June 12, so it all goes back to our preparation. That’s what carried us over.”
Leading the Cardinals offense was seventh grade quarterback Noah Antoine, who threw for 285 yards and 3 touchdowns. Leading receivers were Azavion "Zaye" George (125 yards, 1 TD), Lewall "LJ" Vallot (75 yards, 1 TD) and Kaydon Lancelin (45 yards, 1 TD). Bryce Stevens finished the game with one rushing touchdown and two successful two-point conversions.
The win moves Belle Place to a 1-0 record in league play. The Cardinals will return to action on Thursday when they travel to Abbeville to face J.H. Williams Middle School.