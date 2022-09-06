Karleen Bedre

Louisiana's Karleen Bedre scored her first goal of the season in a 1-1 draw against Abilene Christian

 Ben Massey

ABILENE, Texas – Karleen Bedre scored her first goal of the season and 17th of her career as the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Women's Soccer team earned a 1-1, weather-shortened draw against Abilene Christian on Sunday at Elmer Gray Stadium.

Louisiana (1-1-3), playing its third of five-consecutive matches on the road, held a 13-8 advantage in shots with Bedre, Hailly Waterhouse and Carol Rodriguez each attempting a team-high two attempts in a match which was stopped late in the 78th minute due to lightning in the area.



