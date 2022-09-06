ABILENE, Texas – Karleen Bedre scored her first goal of the season and 17th of her career as the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Women's Soccer team earned a 1-1, weather-shortened draw against Abilene Christian on Sunday at Elmer Gray Stadium.
Louisiana (1-1-3), playing its third of five-consecutive matches on the road, held a 13-8 advantage in shots with Bedre, Hailly Waterhouse and Carol Rodriguez each attempting a team-high two attempts in a match which was stopped late in the 78th minute due to lightning in the area.
The Ragin' Cajuns trailed 1-0 late in the 17th minute when ACU (2-2-1) scored on Chayse Thorn's third goal of the season off an assist from Brennan Reuland.
Less than three minutes later, Bedre would get the equalizer for Louisiana after Penelope Montenegro took a throw-in from Liberty Plasek and sent a crossing pass deep into the ACU box.
The Ragin' Cajuns nearly added a pair of goals late in the half as Ruthny Mathurin's attempt off a direct kick caromed off the crossbar before Ally White's attempt from inside the 18-yard box was saved by ACU goalkeeper Lili Ross.
Libby Harper recorded a save in goal for Louisiana. Ross stopped three shots for the Wildcats with Thorn taking both of ACU's shots on-frame.
Louisiana will wrap up its roadtrip with a pair of matches beginning on Friday when it faces Idaho (3-1-1) on Friday in an 8 p.m. CDT contest. The Ragin' Cajuns will close out the weekend on Sunday (Sept. 11) against Eastern Washington in a 3 p.m., match.