cajuns soccer
Ruthny Mathurin battles with an opposing player for the ball

 Ben Massey/Ragin' Cajun Athletics

LAFAYETTE – Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Women's Soccer standouts Karleen Bedre and Ruthny Mathurin each picked up their first accolades of the 2022 season when the duo was named on Monday to the Preseason All-Sun Belt Conference Team.

The duo was selected in a vote by the league's head coaches. Louisiana, which enters the first season under head coach Chris McBride, was picked to finish sixth in the SBC West Division with South Alabama (West) and newcomer Old Dominion (East) picked to win their respective divisions.