Highland Baptist Christian School recorded their first loss of the season Friday, falling to St. John (2-1) 22-13 at home.
The Bears (2-1) were fresh off a big 52-14 on the road against Hamilton Christian in Week 2, and looked ready to pick up their first home win of the year.
Their momentum took a big hit on the first action of the night, where the Bears mishandled the opening kickoff and gave possession to the Eagles deep in Highland territory. Highland Baptist head coach Rick Hutson said that missed kick returns are just a part of the game.
“Last week we recovered three kickoffs and this week it was our turn not to recover one,” he said. “That's why we tell our guys to catch it in the air, because when the football lands you don’t know how it's going to bounce.”
The Bears responded well, forcing a 4th down situation that could have gotten the team back on track, but a lofted pass over the shoulder of an Eagles receiver was caught in the endzone for the first St. John score of the night.
Highland’s offense struggled in the first quarter, unable to consistently drive the ball downfield and being forced to punt, but a fumble recovery by Tucker Romero was carried all the way into the endzone to bring the game level in the first quarter.
The Bears added to their tally in the second half courtesy of a 23-yard touchdown pass from Parker Perry to Jacob Reaux, but an injury to Perry left Highland without a kicker and the Bears failed their 2-point conversion.
Despite the early troubles, Highland entered halftime with a 13-7 lead and had the momentum, but it all started to fall apart in the second half.
“The thing about it is that it was early in the ballgame and that's just a 7-point deficit,” Hutson said of his team’s response to the early mistakes. “We came back and had the lead. At halftime I felt like we came back from that, but defensively we just couldn’t get them off the field in the second half.”
Forcing them off the field proved to be exactly the problem for the Bears. The Highland defense continued to force St. John into 3rd and 4th down situations, but couldn’t manage the last piece of the puzzle to get the ball back to their offense. When the Bears did finally get their offense back on the field, they were forced to punt shortly after.
A 57-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter and a 47-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth carried the Eagles to the lead, where a tired defense and inexperienced offense proved incapable of responding with points of their own.
“They started the second half with a long drive and then we got the ball back and went three and out,” Hutson explained. “We were tired but we still played pretty well, but I think we only had one first down in the second half. We had a lot of dropped balls, a lot of passes that were just off the fingertips. In the passing game you don’t have to be off by much to struggle.”
Defensively, Hutson said that his team responded too late to a weakness that the Eagles were able to exploit.
“They threw a lot of screens but they hadn’t been throwing the ball downfield that much,” he said of the St. John passing game. “They found a play that worked for them in the second half. They were running Power to our right and we defended it pretty well at times but in the second half they probably ran it about four times in a row. We couldn’t get them off the field, they picked up first downs with it and ultimately they got a touchdown off of it. We just didn’t make the adjustment quick enough.”
On offense, the Bears struggled to get off snaps and provide protection for junior quarterback Parker Perry. Hutson blamed a lack of game experience for the offensive line issues, but did note that they will continue to improve as the season continues.
“We only have one kid who played there last year, so we’ve only got a couple of games and a jamboree worth of experience. Then we took a senior out tonight and replaced him with a freshman. I’m not saying that that was the problem, but I don’t care what level you are, whether it’s 1A or 5A, you don’t like starting freshman on the offensive line if you can avoid it. That’s a position that requires a lot of experience, and even the freshmen kind of got dinged up and didn’t play in the second half. We went from our six best linemen to our seventh and eighth out there. Poor Parker, he didn’t have as much time out there as in previous games and he still made a few plays tonight. We had a few opportunities in the first half, we had guys open and some of it was pressure and some of it was throwing it a little bit too far. We weren’t far off, but we were off enough.”
Despite the struggles, Hutson said that his defense had one of their best performances against St. John.
“That’s the best defensive game that we’ve played this year and probably the best one in the last couple of years. I think that the guys recognized what we were doing and flew to the ball and played with a lot of intensity. What hurt us defensively was that offensively we couldn't give our guys a rest. It’s easier to play offense than defense in terms of conditioning, and when you’re on defense for a long time it wears you down. I think that’s what they did in the second half, they were able to wear us down because they stayed on the field.”
Hutson said that watching the game film back won’t be a fun experience, as both the players and coaches will see plenty of “what if” moments that could've changed the result of the game.
“I don’t know if I would say that there were a lot of positives,” Hutson said. “This is one of those games that you’re going to watch tomorrow and go ‘oh my gosh, if we would’ve just done this’. These are the films that are hard to watch. If you get beaten by 40 pints, the film isn’t pretty but you can kind of see that they were better than us. Tonight, there’s a lot of ‘what ifs’ that drive coaches and players crazy.”
Quarterback Parker Perry threw 10/27 for 91 yards and 1 touchdown. Austin Stafford had 6 carries for 9 total yards.
Wide receivers Blayde White (5 catches, 53 yards), Jacob Reaux (2 catches, 44 yards, 1 TD) and Auston Stafford (2 catches, 6 yards) also contributed to the Bear’s offense.
Parker Perry impressed with his punting ability, kicking the ball 6 times for 234 yards.
The Bears will be back in action on Thursday when they host district rival Hanson Memorial (3-0). Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.