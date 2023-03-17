It wasn’t the prettiest win that the Highland Baptist Christian School baseball team has ever had, but their 5-2 victory over West St. Mary on Thursday is good enough to move the Bears back to a winning record ahead of district play.

“They could’ve come out a little better,” said HBCS head coach Greg Lofton of his team’s performance. “We came out a little flat but hey, whatever it takes to get the job done. Whatever makes it happen. We got the win and that’s all that matters right now.”



