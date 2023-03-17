It wasn’t the prettiest win that the Highland Baptist Christian School baseball team has ever had, but their 5-2 victory over West St. Mary on Thursday is good enough to move the Bears back to a winning record ahead of district play.
“They could’ve come out a little better,” said HBCS head coach Greg Lofton of his team’s performance. “We came out a little flat but hey, whatever it takes to get the job done. Whatever makes it happen. We got the win and that’s all that matters right now.”
Highland had a great start to the game on defense as pitcher Jacob Reaux recorded two strikeouts to get the Bears at bat quickly. Unfortunately for Highland, the team struggled to adjust to the speed of the West St. Mary pitches.
“It was just a tad bit slower than we are used to and of course the breaking ball tonight was a big challenge,” explained Lofton. “We have been working on that because we’ve been seeing those off-speed pitches in previous games and tournaments this season. Of course the kids are not fully ready for that but we’re going to work on it a little harder. I know we’re going to see it in district.”
As the game progressed, it was clear that it was Highland’s game to lose. In several innings, the Bears had the opportunity to extend the lead with the bases loaded and couldn’t find the right pitch to keep them in the inning.
The Bears suffered on the mound as well as senior Jacob Reaux struggled to find any consistency from the mound.
Lofton said that the pitching woes come down to inexperience, but is confident they can get it dialed in before beginning district play.
“I think it is a little bit of youth and inexperience,” he said of the pitching performance. “Overthinking things, trying to force things to happen instead of just focusing on what we’ve been working on. Overthinking kind of cost us a little bit.”
Reaux finished the game with 10 strikeouts from 102 pitches.
The win moves Highland to a 5-4 record on the season with just one more game to go until the district opener against Hanson Memorial on Tuesday.
Lofton said that his team has an opportunity to do good things in district, as long as they can focus on the fundamentals and remain positive.
“I think we have a good chance (in district),’ Lofton said. “I’ve been telling the kids that the stakes are kind of high because everyone’s been having mismatches and we’re all trying to get it figured out before district starts. If we continue to stay positive and continue to have winning games I think we can have a good run.”