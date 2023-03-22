The New Iberia Senior High softball team couldn’t find the right pitch as Beau Chene picked up a 9-0 win over the Lady Jackets on Monday.
After giving up four runs in the first inning, the Yellow Jackets were able to tighten up their defensive performance but remained toothless on offense as the Lady Gators added another run in the fourth inning before adding four more in the seventh.
NISH head coach Kasha Brown said that she wasn’t worried about going behind so early in the game because her team can usually make up the deficit on offense.
“I trust our batters and they just hit it right to their fielders tonight,” she said. “We did a great job of running down the balls, we just waited too late to get on the sticks.”
The Lady Jackets relied on three pitchers to keep the game within reach, starting left-handed Shaylee Gibson from the circle before bringing in Janie Sewell and Emmaline Trosclair to close out the game.
Brown said that her plan was to bring in new pitchers to keep Beau Chene from figuring out anyone in particular, a plan that worked well until the seventh inning.
“I was trying to avoid them catching up to one pitcher,” Brown explained. “Just trying to switch them out and keep Beau Chene on their toes and it worked a little bit, but they hit at the right time and they were able to generate runs.”
The loss moved NISH to 11-9 on the season and extended the Lady Jackets’ losing streak to three games. Brown said she isn’t worried about the losses since her team is picking up important wins in district.
“The losses don’t hurt me because I still trust my team,” she said. “We’re winning some of the games that we need to win and, with the district wins, that’s setting the tone for where we need to be. We’re playing some great teams. I can’t take anything away from Beau Chene, they have a great program. It could’ve gone either way tonight.”
NISH added their fourth straight district win on Tuesday when they defeated Comeaux 16-0, keeping the Lady Jackets undefeated in District 3-5A play and sitting at the top of the district standings alongside Sam Houston (19-1, 2-0).
Brown said that the team’s success puts a target on their backs, with every team they face looking to pick up an important win for the power ratings.
“Everybody is going to come out and want to beat us, that’s just what it is,” she said. “We’re the team to beat and they came out and did what they had to do tonight.”
NISH will face off against fellow district leader Sam Houston at home on Thursday as the Lady Jackets look to cement their position at the top of the pack.