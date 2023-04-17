The road to the 2023 LHSAA Baseball State Tournament begins on Tuesday when the official playoff brackets are announced.
This year sees major changes, from the amount of teams entering the playoffs to the playoff format itself.
Instead of 12 divisions brackets like last season, this year’s playoffs moved the Non-Select schools into five divisions to match the Select school’s postseason structure.
In all five Non-Select divisions, the top-24 teams will enter the playoffs with the eight highest seeded teams receiving a first-round bye. On the Select side, divisions one through four will feature twenty teams with the top-12 receiving byes. Division V will feature 10 teams with six first-round byes.
All regular season games must have been played by Monday, April 17. Schools will receive their playoff matchups on April 18 and must complete their first-round contests by April 22.
Several Teche-area teams will be entering the postseason on Tuesday, with Loreauville set to receive a bye in the first round.
The LHSAA State Tournament will take place between May 9-13 in Sulphur, La.
Below are the unofficial records and power rankings as of noon on Monday, courtesy of GeauxPreps.com.
Non Select
Division I
New Iberia Senior High
Record: 11-22
Ranking: No. 38
Division II
Erath
Record: 16-12
Ranking: No. 11
Westgate
Record: 8-23
Ranking: No. 32
St. Martinville
Record: 3-21
Ranking: No. 33
Division III
Loreauville
Record: 13-15
Ranking: No. 7
West St. Mary
Record: 5-9
Ranking: No. 35
Division IV
Delcambre
Record: 17-6
Ranking: No. 9
Centerville
Record: 8-9
Ranking: No. 20
Franklin
Record: 8-11
Ranking: No. 25
Jeanerette
Record: 4-13
Ranking: No. 36
Select
Division III
Catholic High
Record: 12-14
Ranking: No. 10
Division IV
Hanson Memorial
Record: 13-14
Ranking: No. 19
Highland Baptist
Record: 7-10
Ranking: No. 28
Division V
ESA
Record: 8-13
Ranking: No. 9
