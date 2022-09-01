lsu baseball
Buy Now

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

BATON ROUGE, La. – Baseball America magazine on Wednesday ranked LSU’s 2022 transfer class No. 1 in the nation.

The class features right-handed pitcher Christian Little of Vanderbilt; third baseman Tommy White of North Carolina State; right-handed pitcher Thatcher Hurd of UCLA; right-handed pitcher/utility player Paul Skenes of Air Force; and infielder Ben Nippolt of Virginia Commonwealth.



Tags