MT. PLEASANT, TX – It was Alexandre Badji's (Montreal, Quebec, Canada, College Francais) day as LSU Eunice rode the sophomore's breakout hat trick performance to a 3-1 victory over Northeast Texas CC on Wednesday. The win was also the first official victory for LSUE (1-2-0) under first year head coach Matthew Wolf.

The hat trick was the first for the Bengals' program since unanimous All-American Noah Wagner pulled a trio of goals against Mississippi Gulf Coast CC on October 17, 2019.



