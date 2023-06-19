Athletes get professional instruction at Next Level Fitness showcase BY MATTHEW LOUVIERE THE DAILY IBERIAN Matthew Louviere SPORTS DIRECTOR Author email Jun 19, 2023 Jun 19, 2023 Updated 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Garrick Spain, right, issues instructions to athletes before a drill. Matthew Louviere Buy Now Spain shouts words of encouragement to an athlete. Matthew Louviere Buy Now NISH's Jordan Savoy completes a speed and agility drill. Matthew Louviere Buy Now Athletes had their speed and agility measured and results sent to coaches around the country. Matthew Louviere Buy Now Matthew Louviere Buy Now Athletes compete in a ball-handling exercise. Matthew Louviere Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Several local athletes were treated to NFL-quality coaching when Next Level Fitness hosted their first Next Level Athletic Showcase event of the summer.Led by former Saints and Nicholls linebacker Garrick Spain, the showcase featured drills, workouts and one-on-one instruction.Jonathan DeCoster, offensive line coach for the Cleveland Browns, was also in attendance to provide athletes with top-notch instruction and feedback.For more information and to find out when the next event will be held, follow Next Level 24 Fitness on Facebook or visit www.nextlevel49.com. Copy article link Copy article link Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports American Football Education Matthew Louviere SPORTS DIRECTOR Author email Follow Matthew Louviere Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today