Smith hasn’t seen the mound very often this year, but the senior stepped up when called upon as the Yellow Jackets cruised past ESA 5-0 on Friday. With 10 strikeouts, Smith allowed only one hit all game for the Falcons from nearly 90 pitches.
- Maegan Champagne, Highland Baptist Track & Field
Champagne’s performances at the Cajun Chef Relays were good enough to earn her the title of “Most Outstanding Girl”, but she isn’t ready to rest on her laurels just yet. With gold-medal performances in the 800-meters, 300-meter hurdles and the pole vault, Champagne is peaking at just the right time to make a big splash at the state meet in May.
- Landon Courville, Catholic High Baseball
Nobody would blame the Panthers for already having their eyes on the playoffs, but Courville didn’t let anything distract him when Catholic High traveled to Notre Dame last week. Holding the Pios to just one run is no easy feat, but Couville made it look easy as he dominated on the mound with six strikeouts.
- Victoria Broome, Loreauville Softball
Broome’s two home runs led the Lady Tigers’ offense as they rolled past Vidalia in the opening round of the LHSAA Non-Select Division III playoffs. The left fielder brought in five runs with her excellent batting, ending the game in a mercy-rule 16-1 victory in the fourth inning.
- Harvey Broussard, St. Martinville Track & Field
Broussard excelled at the Cajun Chef relays, taking home gold medals in the long jump (20’ 7”) and the triple jump (45’ 1”) as well as a silver medal in the high jump (5’ 10”). Broussard’s performances were good enough to earn the UL commit the Outstanding Performer Award at his home meet.