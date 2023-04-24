Armentor led the Lady bears to their first-ever regional playoff appearance behind 16 strikeouts in Highland’s 3-0 victory over Ascension Christian. Armentor ended the season with a .520 batting average, 11 home runs, 14 stolen bases, and 175 strikeouts
Dedrick Latulas, Westgate Track & Field
Latulas claimed another district title with the Tigers at Northside High School in addition to claiming the No. 1 spot in the state for both the long jump and the triple jump. Latulas also took second place in the 110-meter hurdles en route to defending Westgate’s back-to-back Class 4A state titles.
Mia Poirier, Catholic High Softball
Poirier also guided her team to a second-round appearance as the Lady Panthers blanked Newman 10-0 in the opening round of the Select Division III playoffs. Poirier’s 15 strikeouts proved to be too much for the Greenies to handle as she picked up Catholic High’s seventh shut-out win of the season.
Jaxon Wiggins, Delcambre Baseball
Wiggins led Delcambre’s offense in the Panthers’ 14-4 win over Hanson Memorial to end the regular season. Wiggins has 17 RBIs, 38 stolen bases and 31 strikeouts so far this season. Wiggins’ fantastic performances helped Delcambre enter the playoffs as the No. 7 seed, securing a first-round bye.
Kacey Moore, Acadiana Christian Track & Field
Moore improved on her performances at the ACEL regionals last weekend at the state meet, where the seventh grader set two individual state records as well as a new record in the 4x400-meter relay. Moore ended the day with gold medals in the 200-meter dash, 300-meter hurdles, triple jump and the 4x400-meter relay.
Kiara Comeaux
Comeaux earned Most Outstanding Track Female honors at Highland's district meet, taking home gold medals in the 100-meters, long jump, 200-meters and 400-meters. Comeaux capped off her fantastic week by signing to continue her basketball career with the Dakota College Ladyjacks on Friday.