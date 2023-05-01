Boutte got the week started by signing to continue his track career with the University of Louisiana, but that didn’t cause him any distractions when it came to the Region II-4A meet in Cecilia. With gold-medal finishes in the 100-meters, 200-meters and 400-meters, Boutte once again showed why he is one of the best prep runners in the nation.
Jada Hughes - Acadiana Christian Softball
Hughe and the Lady Lions advanced to the ACEL State Championship game last week after defeating Good Samaritan HomeSchool 4-3. Led by senior Jada Hughes, ACS advanced to the finals, where they lost 13-3. Hughes was named ACEL All-State MVP and first-team shortstop.
Riley Marcotte - Loreauville Baseball
Marcotte dominated on the mound when Loreaville hosted No. 10 seed Jena in the second round of the Non-Select Division III playoffs last weekend. With 11 strikeouts in the opening 8-0 win, the UL-commit led the way as Loreaville advanced to the quarterfinals against No. 2 seed South Beauregard.
Kahlin Moneaux - Delcambre Baseball
An eight-strikeout performance from Moneaux set up Delcambre for the win against East Beauregard, but it was his walk-off single in the eighth inning that punched Delcambre’s ticket to the quarterfinals. With 60 strikes thrown from 97 pitches, Moneaux’s composure on the mound helped settle the Panthers enough to win 3-2. The Panthers advanced to face No. 2 seed Logansport in the third round.
Braylee Derouen - Loreauville Track and Field
Loreauville’s Braylee Derouen has been quietly racking up gold medals in the girls javelin all season, including taking home another first-place finish at both the District 8-2A and Region 2-2A meets. Derouen secured her spot at the LHSAA Outdoor Track and Field State Meet with a distance of 109’ 6”, just short of her personal best of 110’ 3”.