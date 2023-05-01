AotW Logo
Matthew Louviere

Mekhi Boutte - Westgate Track and Field

Boutte got the week started by signing to continue his track career with the University of Louisiana, but that didn’t cause him any distractions when it came to the Region II-4A meet in Cecilia. With gold-medal finishes in the 100-meters, 200-meters and 400-meters, Boutte once again showed why he is one of the best prep runners in the nation.







