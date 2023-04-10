Borel is Westgate’s go-to pitcher this season, but it hasn’t seemed to bother her. The junior recorded 13 strikeouts in Westgate’s 22-9 victory over Lacassine and nine more against Glencoe Charter. Borel is just a few pitches away from hitting the 500 strikeout mark, likely crossing the threshold in Westgate’s game against Centerville on Monday.
- Kacey Moore, Acadiana Christian Track & Field
7th grader Kacy Moore excelled at the ACEL regional track meet, placing 1st in the triple jump, 300-meter hurdles and the 200-meters. Moore also competed in the 4x200 and 4x400-meter relays, placing 1st in those as well.
- Neil Mason, Highland Baptist Track & Field
HBCS senior Neil Mason ran a personal-best time of 4:49.17 last weekend at the LA Mile festival in Ruston, La. Mason picked up a 2nd place finish in the 1600-meters earlier in the season and placed 7th in a highly competitive division at the cross country state meet. Expect to see Mason making another trip to the LHSAA State Meet in May.
- Cullen Landry, Delcambre Baseball
Landry excelled on both sides of the ball last week, picking up a 16-6 win over ARCA and a 16-1 win over Franklin. Landry’s defensive work has gone a long way towards Delcambre’s 16-5 record this season, but he isn’t just a threat on defense. With four RBIs against ARCA and six more against Franklin, Landry can get runs on the scoreboard when his team needs him to with regularity.
- Madison Taylor, NISH Softball
NISH’s Madison Taylor is always ready to provide a home run when her team needs it the most. In a 9-8 loss to Southside, the sophomore smashed two out of the park to spark a NISH comeback that fell just short. Taylor has a .500 batting average and has already picked up 15 home runs this season. With two games remaining in the regular season, it’s likely that she adds even more to her tally.