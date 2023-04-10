Vote now for Athlete of the Week

You voted:

- Abigail Borel, Westgate Softball

Borel is Westgate’s go-to pitcher this season, but it hasn’t seemed to bother her. The junior recorded 13 strikeouts in Westgate’s 22-9 victory over Lacassine and nine more against Glencoe Charter. Borel is just a few pitches away from hitting the 500 strikeout mark, likely crossing the threshold in Westgate’s game against Centerville on Monday.



Tags