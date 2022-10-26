Astros
NEW YORK -- Astros third baseman Alex Bregman carried the American League championship trophy from the Yankee Stadium field toward the third-base dugout, where a few thousand orange-clad Houston fans filled an otherwise vacant ballpark with cheers. Bregman disappeared into the clubhouse, where the real celebration was about to take place.

By now, the pumping bass of a boombox, the popping of champagne bottles and the craziness that comes with a clinching celebration is old hat for the Astros, but that didn’t stop the party Sunday night. The golden era of Astros baseball is going as strong as ever after they clinched their fourth American League pennant in the last six years by sweeping the Yankees out of the AL Championship Series.



