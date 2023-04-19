Highland Baptist junior pitcher Ava Armentor set a goal for herself this season: advance to the second round of the LHSAA Select Division IV playoffs.
Behind a dominant 16-strikeout performance, Armentor made good on that promise as the Lady Bears picked up a 3-0 win on Monday.
“It’s crazy, I have so much energy I just want to jump over the fence or something,” said Armentor after the game. “I’m just glad that we won. I think this is the first time that Highland has gone past the first round, so I’m excited. As a team I think we did really well. I think we could've put more runs on the board, but a win is a win.”
The first three innings were a stalemate as neither team was able to find a way across home plate. Ascension tested the waters in the fourth inning, putting runners on second and third base with no outs, but Armentor’s composure in the circle returned the Lady Bears back to the dugout with the 0-0 score intact.
Despite allowing the opposing team to get within 60 feet of home plate, head coach Jody Suire said he was never worried.
“Honestly, by that point I was feeling pretty good,” Suire explained. “Our pitcher was dominant at the plate, she was locating her pitches well and they weren’t seeing them. We’ve been preaching for weeks and weeks to just keep the errors down so that when they did put it in play, the girls did their job. It’s a testament to the girls and the hard work that they’re doing in practice.”
Highland’s first run of the night came shortly after as Sara Romero singled to center field to allow catcher Rylee Gutherie to add the game’s first points to the scoreboard.
The Lady Bears added a second run courtesy of an Elizabeth Harris single in the fifth inning before Gutherie was able to capitalize on several errors to score an inside-the-park homerun to give Highland a 3-0 lead and the win.
Armentor ended the night with an impressive 16 strikeouts, throwing 75 strikes from 96 pitches. Suire said that Armentor’s pitching is getting better and better, highlighting her fastball speed.
“She was consistently hitting 57, 58 miles an hour with her fastball and that’s key because those off-speed pitches just aren't going to work unless she can really get a good speed differential,” Suire said. “Kudos to Rylee as well, there were some pitches that were borderline and she stuck them on the spot. Ava did a great job, but she’s been a great pitcher for years so this is just who she is. Her best inning was the top of the sixth because, in the bottom of the fifth, she hit the ball and wound up getting out. As pitchers will do, she’s temperamental at times, so she can carry that at-bat into the circle with her. She did a great job of fighting through it and still doing what she needed to do to get the outs.”
While Highland’s defense was something to be proud of, Suire wasn’t entirely satisfied with his team’s offense.
“We didn’t bat nearly as well as we have been and I think that’s just due to playing a Monday game with a weekend after a practice,” he said. “That part made me a little nervous, especially when we got to the first inning and my better batters were struggling.”
The win advanced Highland to the second round, an away contest against the No. 1 seed Catholic of Pointe Coupee (21-10). Suire said that he is confident that if his team does what they need to do, they can pull off an upset.
“Energy, effort and execution,” Suire said when asked what he wants to see from his team in the second round. “If our girls do that then I think we’re going to be competitive. If we stumble at that, we’re going to struggle. Our away record isn’t bad, but we’re definitely a home-based team. I like our chances. I think I have the best pitcher in the area and, top to bottom, our girls figured out a way to put the ball in play or make something happen tonight.”