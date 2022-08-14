Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Four coaches from Iberia Parish football programs attended the Kiwanis Club’s annual Coaches Program on Thursday at The Event Center.

Coaches in attendance were Catholic High School’s Scott Wattigny, Highland Baptist Christian School’s Scottie Williams, Loreauville High School’s Terry Martin, and New Iberia Senior High School’s Josh Lierman.

Terry Martin
Buy Now

Loreauville High School head coach Terry Martin
Scott Wattigny
Buy Now

Catholic High School head coach Scott Wattigny
Scottie Williams
Buy Now

Highland Baptist Christian School assistant coach Scottie Williams
Josh Lierman
Buy Now

New Iberia Senior High head coach Josh Lierman


Tags