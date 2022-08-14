Four coaches from Iberia Parish football programs attended the Kiwanis Club’s annual Coaches Program on Thursday at The Event Center.
Coaches in attendance were Catholic High School’s Scott Wattigny, Highland Baptist Christian School’s Scottie Williams, Loreauville High School’s Terry Martin, and New Iberia Senior High School’s Josh Lierman.
Each coach discussed their season projections, challenges expected, and what coaching means to them.
Following the presentations, a Q&A session was held where attendees were able to ask the coaches questions about standout athletes and how the season is shaping up.
Each coach gave an insightful analysis of their program and what fans should expect from the upcoming season.
Terry Martin, Loreauville
Coach Martin began his speech by detailing the struggles that he is having as he tries to replace a large portion of his defensive side.
“We’re going to have to replace a good bit on the defense,” Martin said. “We lost two high-profile guys that are both at UL now. Everybody knows about those guys, but we also lost two other defensive backs and two outside linebackers. We have five of our front six coming back, but it’s going to be hard to replace those guys. We’re still very much in a learning curve. We can’t replace the talent, and we certainly can’t replace the experience.”
Martin said that his offensive style will likely have to change to give the defense time to adapt and settle into the game.
“I think, offensively, we’ll probably be a little bit ahead but we still lost two dynamic players,” he said. “We’re going to be running the ball a lot more. That might give our defense some time to settle into the game.”
According to Martin, the challenge to adapt to the players available is one of the best, and hardest, parts of coaching high school football.
“One of the things that I love most about the game of football is managing the players,” he explained. “In college, you can recruit who you want and in the NFL you can draft the guys that you want, but in high school, you get what you get. Every coach has certain philosophies and things they want to do, but each year you have to tweak it a little bit. The best coaches take what they have and come up with good offense and defense.”
Scott Wattigny, Catholic High
Coach Wattigny, agreeing with comments made by Terry Martin regarding using football to create better young men, said that he views football as one of the last hopes for society.
“The sport of football is the last gleaming hope for society,” he said. “You’re trying to teach young men the realities of life, and football builds character. I think that football is one of the greatest sports in terms of testing you, your perseverance, and your courage. It’s not an easy sport. You have to go seven days before you play your next game, so that feeling of misery and the fact that you lost has to wait another seven days before you get to make it right.
According to coach Wattigny, the Panthers will be struggling to replace a large senior class last year, but the incoming seniors will be supported by talented, though unproven, underclassmen.
“We lost a huge senior class and the upcoming classes just don’t have the same numbers, so we have less guys this year than we’ve had in the previous years,” he said. “What that’s going to mean for us is that a lot of guys are going to have to go both ways. That means you’re cutting practice time in half because they don’t get to spend two hours learning just one position and you also have the physicality of it. We’re going to be asking a lot of young guys to step up. We have five excellent seniors that are doing a great job at leading the way. We have a lot of talent in the younger classes but a lot of inexperienced talent. A lot of kids have played for us in other sports but haven’t done it yet on the football field, so they’ll need to grow up pretty fast on Friday night.”
Despite fielding a young team, the Panthers performed well in their summer workouts, which will come in handy during Catholic High’s tough schedule.
We have a daunting schedule,” Wattigny said. “In the first five weeks, we play some really strong teams and then we get into district play and our district is tough. I’m definitely looking forward to the season. Our kids had a great offseason and 7-on-7 went really well for the first time in years. It’s a really exciting time for Catholic High, we just hired a new principal and the energy is really high at the school.”
Scottie Williams, Highland Baptist
Coach Williams spoke about a camp that his players attended, and the positive change that he saw in the team.
“Last week, we took our kids to a Baptist camp in Dry Creek, Louisiana,” Williams said. “A lot of the kids when we got there didn’t know what to expect. In the three days that we were there, they started to really bond as a team. We took their phones and made sure that they didn’t have any distractions.”
Highland lost key starters last season, and the departure of starting quarterback Ty Olivier to Acadiana Christian School will leave the Bears with another position to fill. Williams said that the players that are coming into the team now have a lot of potential that head coach Rick Hutson can use to good effect.
“Last year we lost four really good linemen who would do anything that I asked of them, so it’s hard to replace those guys,” he said. “We’ve had to move a few kids to the line and they’ll probably end up being better than the ones that they are replacing. There are a few players that aren’t on the team anymore, ones that we were expecting to play, but coach Hutson always gets the best out of his kids so I know that we’re going to be okay.”
Josh Lierman, NISH
Coach Lierman, in his first year as head coach at NISH, said that his first order of business was to change the culture around the team.
“NISH is coming off of a pretty rough season,” he said. “We’re trying to make them realize that they are winners, because when you go 0-10, you hear it from everybody. Everyday at school, you have 1,700 kids making fun of you for losing, so we spent a lot of time making them believe that they can win.”
Lierman said that expectations are hard to determine due to the amount of changes the team is going through.
“I have no clue what to expect because we changed everything about the program,” he explained. “Before, they were in the Wing-T, and now we’re in the Spread. Like coach Hutson told me all the time, it’s like learning a new language. I think that we can be successful.”
NISH won’t have long to find their rhythm, however, as they face reigning Class 4A state champ Westgate in their first week.
“In our first five games, three of them are against state champions from the last two years,” Lierman said. “It’s going to be a gauntlet but that’s what we signed up for. We have a lot more kids out, we finished last year with 40 and we have 90 right now. We have the numbers, we just have to get them to believe that they can win and I think that we’ll be successful.”