Jaboree Antoine has grown a lot since the start of the prep football season. The sophomore, who spent his freshman season playing on defense, is now the starting quarterback for Westgate as the Tigers look to defend their 2021 LHSAA Class 4A state title.
Head coach Ryan Antoine said that Jaboree is improving on every snap and will be an important weapon for the Tigers in the playoffs this year.
“He’s getting better every rep,” Antoine said of his QB after the St. Thomas Moore game. “He’s a warrior and it’s impressive that he’s able to do both. He’s a DB and that’s what he’ll play at the next level. He’ll definitely play Division I ball at that position. Right now he’s our quarterback and the guys support him, they tell him that he makes us better, so he’s working hard on it to continue to get better. We’re proud of his progress and we’re going to continue to get better with him and use those weapons that we have.”
As for Antoine, he’s just happy to be helping the team however he can.
“It’s going well, just being able to come in and play different roles on the team,” he said of the season so far. “I played a lot last year. I got hurt at the beginning of the season, but when I came back I had a big role.”
Antoine started the season at quarterback, but struggled early on with some of the more advanced skills that were required of him.
Senior all-around athlete Amaaz Eugene would often take snaps to get the pressure off of the young QB and offer the Tigers a bit more utility in the offense.
Now that Antoine has grown into the position, he has secured the starting quarterback role and has flourished in it.
“I’m definitely growing,” Antoine said of his abilities as a quarterback. “When I first started, I didn’t really know too much. Now, I’ve grown as a player and a teammate. Watching film, working hard and coming to the field with the right mindset to win, that’s it. It’s just about being around success and people that have been doing it for so long. It prepared me and the team a lot.”
In addition to being the starting quarterback, Antoine is also one of the team’s best defensive backs.
Westgate’s DB coach, Kendrick Porter, said that he’s seen the impressive amount of work that Antoine has put into both positions this season.
“I’ve seen just how hard he has worked this year. He’ll go throw a touchdown and then come right back and check their best receiver,’ Porter said. “Even after practice, he comes in and gets work at DB once he is finished with all of his quarterback drills.”
Antoine said it’s all about trying to be the best he can be, everytime he takes the field.
“I give it everything that I’ve got in each position, everytime I step on the field,” he said. “I like DB a lot, but playing quarterback has helped me. I can read a quarterback better now, so it’s helped me on both sides. I love defense. I want to make plays on both sides of the ball, but I prefer DB.”
Porter said that ability to read opposing quarterbacks has helped his defensive performances for the Tigers.
“He has to read coverages as a quarterback, so when we put him in coverages he knows what that is on our side and he knows what the route tree for the other team should look like. He’s been doing this since he was eight years old. Most people don’t know that he was a quarterback and linebacker when he played pee-wee all the way until he got to middle school, so this isn’t a hard transition for him.”
Antoine and the rest of the Tigers will host No. 23 seed Belle Chase in the first round of the LHSAA Division I playoffs.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday at Westgate High School.