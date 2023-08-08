Veteran football and track and field coach Randall “Skiez” Antoine has been announced as the newest coach for the Westgate track and field and cross country teams.
Antoine, who also serves as running backs coach for the Tigers football team, served as assistant coach under Philip Guidry when Westgate won a historic three consecutive Class 4A state titles.
Antoine admitted that taking over a program that has achieved such a high level of success can be a daunting task, but thanked the Westgate athletic community and the “WAMP” mindset for setting him up for success.
“I’m willing to accept the challenge,” Antoine said. “I put all my faith in God and I know that I have a ton of support from the players and staff, the Westgate community as well as the City of New Iberia. I came to this school, played here and had a ton of success, and we always preach ‘next man up’ and to accept the challenges ahead of us.”
Antoine is no stranger to track, both as a coach and a standout athlete at Westgate High School. Antoine said that the changes in how track and field teams approach the sport has resulted in success for the Tigers.
“I ran track in my sophomore year and partially in my senior year. I was injured in my junior year, but I mostly did it as a way to prepare myself for college. We had a lot of fast guys at the time but the way we were doing it back then is totally different from the way we do things now. The detail-oriented way that we approach it now is different and I think guys take it more seriously than they did in the past.”
The Tigers graduated a sizable amount of talent this year, including top performers Mekhi Boutte, Dedrick Latulas, Amaaz Eugene, Brailon Raymond and Amare Porter. The departing talent led the way to the Tigers’ third consecutive state title, but Antoine said his team isn’t going to lower their ambitions next season.
“We’re trying to do the same thing,” Antoine said. “We aren’t going to back down from anything and we are going after district, regionals and state. The standard is the standard and those guys that are seniors this year have won a state championship in every year that they’ve been in the program.”
Antoine’s promotion leaves a gap in the coaching staff that will need to be filled before the season starts, but he isn’t too worried about being able to find new coaches.
“Everyone wants to come here,” Antoine said matter-of-factly.
That optimism is also shared by Antoine’s athletes, who he says will have no doubts as to what success looks like.
“I’m excited and the guys are excited as well. They want to duplicate the success of the ones who did the three-peat, so the guys that are here now feel like, in order to compete, they have to win state as well. We are going to take it one day at a time and approach it with the same level of intensity that we always do.”
Antoine spoke highly of former head coach Philip Guidry, who left the program last season to pursue new opportunities in Florida.
“I’m replacing a legend, so in my mind I give him all his flowers,” he said of Guidry. “He and I talk constantly and I believe that our relationship and coaching philosophy has always worked well together. We piggyback off of each other a lot, and I’m gracious that I had a head coach that allowed me to offer up ideas and bounce things off of him like that. He was more of a planning guy and a lot of the time I was the strict coach and the disciplinarian, the ‘culture coach’ if that makes sense.”
The transition to head coach won’t necessarily be easy, but Antoine’s familiarity with both his athletes and the program will certainly help make the process easier.
Antoine will also be able to pull from his connection to the Tigers football team to boost his numbers. Several top players sat out of track and field last season, but Antoine should be able to bring several new players on board to replace the points lost from his departing senior class.
Antoine’s first season as cross country head coach will begin soon as the season kicks off on Aug. 28. Indoor track and field will begin just before the year ends, with the outdoor season following closely behind in February.