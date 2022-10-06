Andy Dalton
New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints Coach Dennis Allen said Wednesday that quarterback Jameis Winston continues to rehab his injuries and Winston looks to return to the lineup.

Winston missed Sunday's 28-25 loss to Minnesota in London due to back and ankle injuries. He didn't practice Wednesday. Andy Dalton, who started against the Vikings and completed 20 of 28 passes for 236 yards and a touchdown, with no interceptions and a lost fumble, took the first-team snaps in practice, as he has since last Wednesday.



