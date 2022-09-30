Andy Dalton
New Orleans Saints held practice in London on Thursday, Sept. 29 ahead of their Sunday game against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season.

 Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints

Andy Dalton likely will start at quarterback for the New Orleans Saints against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, after Jameis Winston missed practice Friday for the third consecutive day and was labeled "doubtful" by Coach Dennis Allen.

"I think it's doubtful that Jameis plays in the game, so our plan right now is to have Andy ready to go," Allen said. "We'll see how things go overnight, but Andy will be ready to go if that's the direction that we go."



