Anglers were able to fish Red Snapper for 62 days during the 2022 season in Louisiana. (file photo)

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries estimates 811,662 pounds of Red Snapper were landed during the 2022 private recreational season. These landings equal 101% of the 809,315-pound Louisiana allocation.

Therefore, Louisiana will pay back 2,347 pounds during the 2023 season.



