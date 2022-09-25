Deja vu
It's the feeling you get when you’ve seen something happen before.
It’s a feeling that was going through everyone’s mind when Westgate lined up to face St. Martinville on Friday night, as they watched a decorated wide receiver fill in at quarterback after the starter went down with an injury.
Last season, when receiver-turned-quarterback Jordan Doucet began taking snaps, the Tigers ended up hoisting the Class 4A state championship trophy. This year, history may be repeating itself.
Senior wide receiver Amaaz Eugene took command of the Westgate Tigers after an injury required sophomore quarterback Jaboree Antoine to play on defense.
“I just want to be a playmaker,” Eugene said after the game. “I practiced (at quarterback) a little bit during the summer but I haven’t practiced it since, but I knew that I could step up and take over that role similar to what Jordan did.”
Offensive coordinator Derek Landry said that Eugene shines at quarterback, and will continue to improve as he gains experience in the new role.
“He’s phenomenal,” Landry said. “We went with the young guy (Jaboree Antoine) at first but through no fault of his own he picked up an injury last week. Something told us to get Amaaz some reps, so he took half of the snaps last week so it wasn’t a big shock. It’s kind of like what we did with JD last season and we just kind of took off and rolled with it. That’s kind of where we’re at right now. He’s getting more comfortable and he’s going to keep getting better and better the more he sees it.”
Landry said that Antoine’s move to defense doesn’t mean that he won’t still make appearances on offense, but his position will be dictated by the needs of the team.
“I plan on using both guys. Jaboree still has a package to offer but with all the injuries to the defensive side of the ball, he has to play as our starting safety now. ‘Next man up’ is kind of our mentality.”
St. Martinville started the game well against Westgate, driving down to score off a Harvey Broussard touchdown reception after just 4 plays. A missed PAT kick left the home team with just a 6-0 lead as Westgate’s offense took the field for the first time.
The Tigers struggled to get their offense to click, punting the ball back to St. Martinville in their first drive but scored their first touchdown of the night from a Tavais Gordon run with less than 2 minutes left in the first quarter.
Despite the slow start, the Tigers exploded back to life when Westgate’s Bryant Leon intercepted a pass from Kaden Zenon and brought it all the way back into the endzone, giving Westgate their first lead of the night. A missed 2-point conversion meant Westgate would carry a 12-6 lead into the second quarter.
With a slender lead over St. Martinville, Westgate desperately needed to force another turnover. After going 3 and out, Westgate readied themselves to return another punt, but nobody expected senior receiver Dedrick Latulas to pounce on a poor kick and take it all the way back to the endzone for the Tigers’ third touchdown of the night.
Head coach Ryan Antoine said the punt return is just another example of the skill and athleticism that Latulas brings to the team.
“That was Dedrick doing what Dedrick can do,” Antoine said. “I’m excited about him having this opportunity to reap what he sows. Dedrick has always been that undersized kid that maybe gets slept on, but he does what he needs to do in the weight room, in the classroom, and he just leads. When the ball gets in his hands, he expects to make plays and we do as well. With our young team he’s carrying us and doing an amazing job with it.”
Westgate added another two touchdowns before the halftime whistle, a 20-yard pass to a wide-open Brailon Raymond and a long rushing touchdown from Amaaz Eugene.
The Tigers added another 14 points in the third quarter and 7 more in the fourth before bringing on their younger offensive players to get much-needed game time. Landry said that giving those younger players an opportunity to experience the varsity atmosphere is key to keeping the Westgate offense playing at its best year after year.
“It’s definitely important for them to get reps, not just early on in the season but early in their careers too,” he said. “You don’t want their first reps to be in minutes that count. You want it to be in situations like this, where they’re under the lights in a varsity game. Those guys were still St. Martinville’s starters out there, it wasn’t like they played the JV guys. The bands were both paying and everything, so it’s really good to get them that experience at a young age. We’re playing a lot of sophomores this season that all had that experience last year and you can tell. We’re a young team but we play like we’re a little bit older and that’s because we had those opportunities last year.”
When asked about what he hoped to see from his team this week, Landry said that it was all about finding out how his offensive line could perform.
“We just kind of went in and felt like we could lighten the box out by spreading those guys out,” Landry explained. “What they wanted to do was just clog out the middle, so I wanted to spread it out and see if my offensive line could dominate, if we could win a game behind our offensive line. The last stat I heard was 350 rushing yards and that’s what we were looking for. Those guys did a phenomenal job.”
Westgate finished the game just shy of that 350-yard number, rushing for a total of 342 yards from 43 carries. Head coach Ryan Antoine also praised the offensive line for their role in the victory.
“Those guys don’t get enough credit,” he said. “Show me another position in football that plays with their back turned and doesn’t know what’s going on. It’s the ultimate trust. Coaches (Edwin) Pierre and Marcel (Winston) do a great job. They’re on those guys every single play, every day, and they understand what it means to win games. Our offensive line is definitely the key to what we do.”
As for his opponents, Antoine had nothing but good things to say about their performance.
“They did a good job, they have some great coaches,” he said of the St. Martinville team.
“They came out there and did some things that we weren’t expecting and hit us where we were vulnerable. It made us go out there and make some adjustments. We actually didn't have a chance to make any big adjustments until halftime. They have a good offense, so you have to defend them in all phases of the game, even on special teams. There’s some things that we have to work on, but you expect that kind of play from good teams.”
Amaaz Eugene ended the night with 46 passing yards, 180 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns. Despite the fantastic performance, Eugene said that he still has some work to do at quarterback.
“I’m comfortable, I just need to learn to make better reads,” he said. “That’ll come with time so I’m not rushing itm I’m just being patient. My ability to do it all should show college coaches that whatever they expect me to do, I’m going to get it done.”
Tavias Gordon led the team in rushing with 87 yards from 16 carries and 2 touchdowns. Dedrick Latulas also scored a brace of touchdowns on the ground. Running backs Davian “Diamond” Jackson (55 yards from 11 carries) and London White (10 yards from 3 carries) combined with receivers Brailon Raymond (24 yards from 2 catches, 1 TD) and Zaid Landry (6 yards from 1 catch) to round out the Tigers’ offense.
Westgate will return to action on Friday when they host Magnolia School of Excellence (0-4) at 7 p.m.