Ben Massey

NEW ORLEANS – Coming off a 23-13 win last week at Marshall, kicker Kenneth Almendares and safety Bralen Trahan were honored for their respective performances on Monday.

Almendares, a sophomore, was named as both the Sun Belt Conference and Louisiana Sports Writers Association Special Teams Player of the Week while Trahan, a Lafayette native and former Acadiana High product, was named the SBC Defensive Player of the Week.



