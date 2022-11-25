Allen Mug
Raquinton Allen is a top performer on the Westgate offensive line this season. 

 BY MATTHEW LOUVIERE THE DAILY IBERIAN

You might not know it by his performances, but Westgate junior Raquinton Allen never wanted to be on the offensive line.

The six-foot-two all-around lineman would prefer to play on defense, but is putting the team’s best interests ahead of his own this season.



