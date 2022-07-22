Purchase Access

Saints wide receiver/kickoff returner/special teams gunner Courtney Roby sprinted down the field, looking to make a special teams play against the Cleveland Browns on October 24, 2010. He was shoved out of bounds, colliding head on with Al Nastasi Jr., a member of the Saints chain crew. Nastasi was carted off the field on a stretcher and taken to the hospital, where he was diagnosed with a concussion.

After an accident like that, most people would take a step away from the sidelines. Nastasi wasn’t like most people. Shortly after recovering, he was back on the Caesars Superdome turf.



