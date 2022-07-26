LAFAYETTE — Louisiana Football offensive guard AJ Gillie has picked up the first preseason honor of his career after he was named to the 2022 Outland Trophy Preseason Watch List, the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) announced on Tuesday morning.
Recognizing the top interior lineman in the country, Gillie is one of 89 players featured on the list and one of five players from the Sun Belt Conference. Additionally, he is one of just 17 guards selected.
Gillie started in 12 of Louisiana’s 14 games at left guard and was a member of an offensive line that ranked fourth in the Sun Belt and tied for 42nd nationally with 1.86 sacks allowed.
He also helped pave the way for Louisiana’s rushing attack which ranked 40th in the nation with 187.1 yards per game.
The upfront unit was named a Joe Moore Award Semifinalist for their impactful play, the second consecutive season the line was recognized as semifinalists for the award.
The Outland Trophy, celebrating 75 years since its founding, is the third-oldest major college football award. Created in 1946 when Dr. John Outland presented the FWAA with a financial contribution to initiate the award, the Outland Trophy has been given to the best interior lineman in college football ever since.
Louisiana opens the 2022 season at Cajun Field on Saturday, Sept. 3, when the Ragin’ Cajuns host in-state foe Southeastern Louisiana. Kickoff is slated for 6 p.m. and will be broadcast nationally on ESPN Plus.