Gillie
Buy Now
ragincajuns.com

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

LAFAYETTE — Louisiana Football offensive guard AJ Gillie has picked up the first preseason honor of his career after he was named to the 2022 Outland Trophy Preseason Watch List, the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) announced on Tuesday morning.

Recognizing the top interior lineman in the country, Gillie is one of 89 players featured on the list and one of five players from the Sun Belt Conference. Additionally, he is one of just 17 guards selected.



Tags