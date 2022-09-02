The Louisiana Drillers of the NA3HL, would like to announce the re-signing of Aidan Fontenot for the 2022-23 season.
Aidan is a 5’10”, 180-pound, right-handed forward that will be in his second season with the Drillers, having played in 45 of the teams 47 games last year scoring 2 goals and adding 2 assists for 4 points, he also had 68 penalty minutes.
Although Aidan is a local product from Lafayette, LA, he spent the last two seasons of competitive hockey in Dallas, playing for the Texas Warriors.
During the 2016-17 season, he played U14AA scoring 3 assists in 19 games and U16A where he scored 5 goals and added 7 assists for 12 points during the 2017-18 season.
“When I first saw Aidan skate, I was surprised to hear he was from Lafayette, he was a good skater, strong on his edges and had a good shot. It made more sense when I heard he played in Dallas but when I found out he took almost 3 full years off of competitive hockey, I was really surprised. When I started helping in February, I felt Aidan did a great job of buying in and playing hard each night. Knowing this is his last season of junior hockey and seeing how hard Aidan works each day, I think he is going to have a strong year. We will look for him to be more comfortable and confident this year and know if that happens, he will get more opportunities to make plays and put up bigger offensive numbers,” stated coach Weingartner.