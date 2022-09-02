Aidan-Fontenot
The Louisiana Drillers of the NA3HL, would like to announce the re-signing of Aidan Fontenot for the 2022-23 season.

Aidan is a 5’10”, 180-pound, right-handed forward that will be in his second season with the Drillers, having played in 45 of the teams 47 games last year scoring 2 goals and adding 2 assists for 4 points, he also had 68 penalty minutes.



