Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited two men and a juvenile on Nov. 21 for their alleged roles in the illegal shooting of a Louisiana Black Bear in West Feliciana Parish.

Agents cited Justin A. Olano, 24, of Livonia, and Robert J. Salts II, 41, of Pearl River, for intentional concealment of wildlife. Agents also cited Salts II for contributing to the delinquency of a minor and his son for taking a Louisiana Black Bear during a closed season.



Tags