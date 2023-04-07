Dead-Crawfish
Sacks of crawfish abandoned at Schooner Bayou in Little Prairie, La. 

 LDWF

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited two men for alleged gross littering violations in Vermilion Parish on April 5.

Agents cited Adam M. Ory, 20, and Austin R. Barbier, 23, both of Lafayette, for gross littering. Ory was also cited for selling or buying fish without a retail seafood license, violating interstate commerce regulations, and failing to maintain records.



