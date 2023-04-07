Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited two men for alleged gross littering violations in Vermilion Parish on April 5.
Agents cited Adam M. Ory, 20, and Austin R. Barbier, 23, both of Lafayette, for gross littering. Ory was also cited for selling or buying fish without a retail seafood license, violating interstate commerce regulations, and failing to maintain records.
Agents received information that about 80 sacks of dead crawfish were dumped at the Hebert’s boat launch at Schooner Bayou in Little Prairie in Vermilion Parish on the evening of March 30. During the investigation, agents were able to identify a truck and trailer that delivered the dead crawfish to the boat launch and then locate the people that were in the vehicle, which turned out to be Ory and Barbier.
Agents learned that Ory bought live crawfish in Louisiana on March 20 and drove them to Mississippi, Alabama and Florida to sell them on March 21. Ory then drove back to Louisiana with the crawfish he could not sell. Ory and Barbier then dumped the now dead crawfish at the Hebert’s boat launch on March 30. Ory did not possess the required licenses to purchase crawfish to sell them.
Violating interstate commerce carries a $900 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail. Selling or buying fish without a retail seafood license and failing to maintain records brings a $250 to $500 fine and up to 90 days in jail for each offense. Gross littering carries up to a $900 fine, up to 30 days in jail and 16 hours of community service in a litter abatement program.
Agents participating in the case are Corporal Derek Logan, Sgt. Justin Sonnier, Senior Agent Joshua Segrest and Corporal Matthew Perkins. The Vermilion Parish, Cameron Parish and Lafayette Parish sheriff offices also participated in the case.