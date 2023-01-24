Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Enforcement Agents cited a New Iberia man for alleged deer hunting violations on Jan. 15 in Iberia Parish.
Agents cited Jarrod Ransonet, 45, for intentional concealment of wildlife, possession of an illegally taken deer and hunting without a deer license.
Agents were on patrol during the archery only season when they observed two subjects fully dressed in camouflage at the Patout Boat Launch loading hunting gear into their vehicle. Agents made contact with the two subjects, which turned out to be Ransonet and a juvenile.
During questioning, Ransonet informed agents they were hunting wild hogs. Agents then observed brown hair protruding from a pile of camouflage hunting jackets. Agents discovered a fresh dead antlerless deer shot with a rifle concealed underneath the jackets.
The antlerless deer was seized and donated to a local charity.
Intentional concealment of wildlife brings a $900 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail. Possession of an illegally taken deer carries a $400 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail. Hunting without a deer license brings up to a $350 fine.
Ransonet may also face civil restitution totaling $1,624 for the replacement value of the illegally taken deer.
Agents involved in the case are Sgt. Cullom Schexnyder and Agent Victoria Onebane.